Florida Adds Over 4,100 New Daily Covid Cases, Most Since October 1

More than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Florida on Tuesday, the most in one day in the state since early October.

The 4,127 new cases reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also mark the first time since Oct. 1 that the state has surpassed 4,000 in one day.

The news comes a day after Florida reported more than 3,000 cases for the first time since mid-October. Just over a month ago, on Nov. 7, Florida had a daily case total of 271.

Despite the increase, case figures are still well below what they were during this summer's Covid surge, when daily cases were frequently over 20,000.

Since the pandemic began last year, Florida has had more than 3,724,000 reported cases.

Florida's Covid death toll was at 62,074 as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.