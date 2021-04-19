Florida Adds Over 4,200 New Covid Cases, Reports 32 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 4,200 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 30.

The 4,237 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,173,138 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 32 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 34,471. An additional 671 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.90% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, below Sunday's 8.61% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.84%, an increase from Sunday's 10.05% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 471,595 cases on Monday, an increase of 927 since Sunday, along with a total of 6,049 COVID-related deaths, five more than were reported Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 229,073 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 571, along with 2,784 virus-related deaths, one more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 139,199 cases and 2,723 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,752 cases and 50 deaths.