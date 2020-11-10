coronavirus

Florida Adds Over 4,300 New Covid Cases, Reports Highest Positivity Rate in Nearly 3 Months

Positivity rate for new cases in the state up to 8.34% in latest test results

Florida added more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state confirmed 69 additional virus-related deaths.

The 4,353 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 852,174, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 69 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,248 Tuesday. Another 212 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.34% in Tuesday's report, a slight increase from Monday's reported rate of 8.03%. The rate was the highest it's been since Aug. 12.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.64% in Tuesday's report, a slight drop from Monday's 10% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 195,273 cases Tuesday, an increase of about 400 since Monday, along with 3,690 COVID-related deaths, two more than in Monday's report.

In Broward County, there were 91,704 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 260, along with 1,560 virus-related deaths, one more than in Monday's report.

Palm Beach County had 56,145 cases and 1,612 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 2,605 cases and 25 deaths.

