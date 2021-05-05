Florida Adds Over 4,300 New Covid Cases, Reports 79 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 4,300 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 80.

The 4,394 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,253,929 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 79 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 35,478. An additional 706 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.16% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, nearly a full percentage point below Tuesday's rate of 6.10% and the lowest it's been in more than two weeks.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.81%, after three-straight days above 8%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 487,544 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 736 since Tuesday, along with a total of 6,207 COVID-related deaths, one more than was reported Tuesday.

In Broward County, there were 238,386 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 462, along with 2,936 virus-related deaths a single-day increase of 15.

Palm Beach County had 144,356 total cases and 2,778 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,946 cases and 49 deaths.