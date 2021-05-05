Florida Adds Over 4,300 New Covid Cases, Reports 79 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 4,300 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 80.
The 4,394 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,253,929 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 79 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 35,478. An additional 706 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.16% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, nearly a full percentage point below Tuesday's rate of 6.10% and the lowest it's been in more than two weeks.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.81%, after three-straight days above 8%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 487,544 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 736 since Tuesday, along with a total of 6,207 COVID-related deaths, one more than was reported Tuesday.
In Broward County, there were 238,386 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 462, along with 2,936 virus-related deaths a single-day increase of 15.
Palm Beach County had 144,356 total cases and 2,778 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,946 cases and 49 deaths.