Florida Adds Over 4,400 New Coronavirus Cases, 86 More Virus-Related Deaths Saturday

Florida added more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state confirmed 86 additional virus-related deaths.

The 4,452 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 837,077, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 86 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,100 Saturday. Another 211 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Friday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.28% in Saturday's report, higher than Friday's reported rate of 6.35%.

The positivity rate for all cases in Saturday's report was 9.82%, a large increase from Friday's rate of 7.41%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 192,646 cases Saturday, an increase of about 808 since Friday, along with 3,682 COVID-related deaths, 11 more than Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 90,172 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 421, along with 1,545 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 55,002 cases and 1,609 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 2,539 cases and 25 deaths.