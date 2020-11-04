Florida Adds Over 4,400 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rates Rise to Highest Levels Since August

What to Know Florida added more than 4,423 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The state also added more than 53 virus-related deaths

Daily increases in coronavirus cases and positivity rates in Florida are rising to levels not seen since August, signaling the virus is once again reasserting itself among the population being tested.

On Wednesday, the state added 4,423 new cases, bringing its total tally to 821,123, according to Florida's department of health.

An additional 32 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll for residents to 16,922. Another 209 non-residents have died of the disease.

Deaths may have actually occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are coronavirus related.

Among all test results, 9.33% came back positive, the highest rate since August 24th. When retests of those already tested positive are excluded, the new case rate hit 7.75%, its highest since August 17th.

In South Florida, Broward’s rate topped 7% and Miami-Dade’s hit 6.8%, pushing its closely watched 14-day rate to 4.96%, its highest in a month.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 189,332 cases Wednesday, an increase of about 700 since Tuesday, along with 3,670 COVID-related deaths.

In Broward County, there were 88,381 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 400, along with 1,534 virus-related deaths, two more than Tuesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 53,802 cases and 1,604 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 2,426 cases and 25 deaths.