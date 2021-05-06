Florida Adds Over 4,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 71 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 4,500 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 70.
The 4,504 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,258,433 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 71 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 35,549. An additional 708 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.99% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Wednesday's rate of 5.14%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.38%, the second day in a row it's been below 7%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 488,303 cases on Thursday, an increase of 759 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,218 COVID-related deaths, 11 more than were reported Wednesday.
In Broward County, there were 238,834 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 448, along with 2,943 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of seven.
Palm Beach County had 144,615 total cases and 2,781 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,956 cases and 49 deaths.