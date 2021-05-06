Florida Adds Over 4,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 71 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 4,500 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 70.

The 4,504 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,258,433 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 71 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 35,549. An additional 708 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.99% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Wednesday's rate of 5.14%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.38%, the second day in a row it's been below 7%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 488,303 cases on Thursday, an increase of 759 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,218 COVID-related deaths, 11 more than were reported Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 238,834 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 448, along with 2,943 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of seven.

Palm Beach County had 144,615 total cases and 2,781 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,956 cases and 49 deaths.