Florida Adds Over 4,600 New Covid Cases, Reports 36 More Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 4,600 Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 35.

The 4,671 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,208,584 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 36 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 34,848. An additional 686 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.85% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.23%, higher than Saturday's 7.90% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 478,660 cases on Sunday, an increase of 878 since Saturday, along with a total of 6,112 COVID-related deaths, 15 more than were reported Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 233,165 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 567, along with 2,865 virus-related deaths, 5 more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 141,558 cases and 2,742 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 6,836 cases and 49 deaths.