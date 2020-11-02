Florida Adds Over 4,600 New Covid Cases, While State's Death Toll Passes 17,000

What to Know Florida added more than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The state also added more than 40 virus-related deaths, pushing the total past 17,000

The share of new coronavirus tests coming back positive in Florida over the last week has climbed to levels not seen since before Labor Day

Florida added more than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll passed 17,000.

The 4,651 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 812,063, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. It was the sixth increase above 4,000 over the last seven days, something that hasn’t happened since mid-August.

With 45 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 16,834 Monday. Another 209 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The share of new coronavirus tests coming back positive in Florida over the last week has now climbed to levels not seen since before Labor Day.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.47% in Monday's report, up from Sunday's 5.77% and the fourth straight day it was higher than 5%. It also boosted that rate over seven days to 5.8%, its highest since Sept. 6.

The jump was fueled in part by an unusual upward revision to the state’s test data for the two previous days, adding 1,878 first-time positive test results to what had been previously reported for Florida residents.

The positivity rate for all cases in Monday's report was 8.38%, the first time it's been over 8% since Oct. 20. That metric’s seven-day rate has now risen to 7.2%, the highest since the week ending on the day after Labor Day.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 187,757 cases Monday, an increase of about 950 since Sunday, along with 3,669 COVID-related deaths, an increase of seven since Sunday.

Miami-Dade’s latest positivity rate of 6.2% boosted its seven-day rate to 5.6%, highest since Sept. 10.

In Broward County, there were 87,456 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 500, along with 1,531 virus-related deaths, five more than Sunday's report.

Broward’s new case positivity rate is now 5.9% over the last week.

Both Broward’s and Miami-Dade’s rates were affected by the unusual addition of hundreds of new cases that were not timely reported by the state the two previous days. Those revisions retroactively added 175 new cases to Broward’s total and 368 to Miami-Dade’s.

Palm Beach County had 53,151 cases and 1,595 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 2,366 cases and 25 deaths.