Florida Adds Over 49K New COVID-19 Cases After Setting Single Day Record

One day after setting the single day record for COVID-19 cases reported, Florida recorded more than 49,000 new COVID-19 cases in the latest numbers released Monday.

The 49,548 new cases reported increased the state's total to more than 4.75 million since the pandemic began, according to figures released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report came one day after Florida reported more than 77,000 cases on Sunday, the third time the state had reported more than 75,000 daily cases since December 31st.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has been attributed to the rapid-spreading omicron variant of the virus, as well as an increase in people seeking testing.

Florida's COVID-19 death toll reached 62,810 on Monday. Deaths can take days or weeks to report while they're confirmed.