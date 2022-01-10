COVID-19

Florida Adds Over 49K New COVID-19 Cases After Setting Single Day Record

Florida added over 69,000 new cases Saturday, increasing the state's total to more than 4.63 million.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

One day after setting the single day record for COVID-19 cases reported, Florida recorded more than 49,000 new COVID-19 cases in the latest numbers released Monday.

The 49,548 new cases reported increased the state's total to more than 4.75 million since the pandemic began, according to figures released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The report came one day after Florida reported more than 77,000 cases on Sunday, the third time the state had reported more than 75,000 daily cases since December 31st.

COVID-19 LATEST

travel 21 hours ago

Cruise Ships Continue Docking with Positive COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

COVID-19 19 hours ago

Stay Home Or Work Sick? Omicron Poses a Conundrum

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has been attributed to the rapid-spreading omicron variant of the virus, as well as an increase in people seeking testing.

Florida's COVID-19 death toll reached 62,810 on Monday. Deaths can take days or weeks to report while they're confirmed.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Floridacoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us