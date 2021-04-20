Florida Adds Over 5,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 62 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,000 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 60.

The 5,045 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,178,783 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 62 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 34,533. An additional 676 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, a one-day increase of five. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.89% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, a percentage point below Monday's 7.89% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.76%, more than two percentage points below Monday's 10.85% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 472,941 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,346 since Monday, along with a total of 6,058 COVID-related deaths, nine more than were reported Monday.

In Broward County, there were 229,641 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 568, along with 2,792 virus-related deaths, eight more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 139,479 cases and 2,725 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,757 cases and 50 deaths.