Florida Adds Over 5,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 62 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,000 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 60.
The 5,045 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,178,783 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 62 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 34,533. An additional 676 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, a one-day increase of five. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.89% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, a percentage point below Monday's 7.89% rate.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.76%, more than two percentage points below Monday's 10.85% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 472,941 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,346 since Monday, along with a total of 6,058 COVID-related deaths, nine more than were reported Monday.
In Broward County, there were 229,641 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 568, along with 2,792 virus-related deaths, eight more than Monday's total.
Palm Beach County had 139,479 cases and 2,725 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,757 cases and 50 deaths.