Florida Adds Over 5,200 New Coronavirus Cases, 54 More Virus-Related Deaths Friday

Florida added more than 5,200 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state confirmed 54 additional virus-related deaths.

The 5,245 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 832,625, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 53 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,014 Friday. Another 210 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Thursday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.36% in Friday's report, slightly higher than Thursday's reported rate of 6.18%.

The positivity rate for all cases in Friday's report was 7.41%, also just above Thursday's rate of 7.35%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 191,838 cases Friday, an increase of about 1,100 since Thursday, along with 3,671 COVID-related deaths, one more than in Thursday's report.

In Broward County, there were 89,751 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 560, along with 1,545 virus-related deaths, three more than in Thursday's report.

Palm Beach County had 54,624 cases and 1,606 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 2,522 cases and 25 deaths.