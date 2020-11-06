coronavirus

Florida Adds Over 5,200 New Coronavirus Cases, 54 More Virus-Related Deaths Friday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida added more than 5,200 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state confirmed 54 additional virus-related deaths.

The 5,245 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 832,625, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Miami 3 hours ago

Miami Seaquarium Reopens After 7-Month Shutdown Due to Coronavirus

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Florida Couple Ties the Knot After Weeks in the Hospital With COVID

With 53 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,014 Friday. Another 210 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Thursday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.36% in Friday's report, slightly higher than Thursday's reported rate of 6.18%.

The positivity rate for all cases in Friday's report was 7.41%, also just above Thursday's rate of 7.35%.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 191,838 cases Friday, an increase of about 1,100 since Thursday, along with 3,671 COVID-related deaths, one more than in Thursday's report.

In Broward County, there were 89,751 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 560, along with 1,545 virus-related deaths, three more than in Thursday's report.

Palm Beach County had 54,624 cases and 1,606 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 2,522 cases and 25 deaths.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us