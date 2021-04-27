Florida Adds Over 5,200 New Covid Cases, Reports 46 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,200 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 40.

The 5,271 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,217,368 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 46 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 34,958. An additional 688 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.92% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight decrease from Monday's 7.26% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.83%, down from Monday's 10.16% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 480,483 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,057 since Monday, along with a total of 6,130 COVID-related deaths, five more than were reported Monday.

In Broward County, there were 234,243 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 619, along with 2,877 virus-related deaths, nine more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 142,053 cases and 2,755 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,852 cases and 49 deaths.