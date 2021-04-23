Florida Adds Over 5,400 New Covid Cases, Reports 63 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,400 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 60.
The 5,464 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,196,502 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 63 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 34,759. An additional 684 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, a one-day increase of two. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.95% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the fifth day in a row it has shown a decrease after reaching 8.51% in Sunday's report.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.98%, below Thursday's 7.76% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 476,286 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,055 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,089 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than were reported Thursday.
In Broward County, there were 231,739 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 689, along with 2,859 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Thursday's total.
Palm Beach County had 140,693 cases and 2,740 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,802 cases and 49 deaths.