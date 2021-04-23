Florida Adds Over 5,400 New Covid Cases, Reports 63 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,400 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 60.

The 5,464 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,196,502 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 63 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 34,759. An additional 684 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, a one-day increase of two. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.95% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the fifth day in a row it has shown a decrease after reaching 8.51% in Sunday's report.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.98%, below Thursday's 7.76% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 476,286 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,055 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,089 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than were reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 231,739 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 689, along with 2,859 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 140,693 cases and 2,740 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,802 cases and 49 deaths.