Florida Adds Over 5,400 New Covid Cases, Reports 78 More Resident Deaths Saturday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,400 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 70.

The 5,419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,238,937 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 78 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 35,239. An additional 697 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.70% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Thursday's 5.66% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 484,514 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,143 since Friday, along with a total of 6,175 COVID-related deaths, 16 more than were reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 236,592 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 621, along with 2,902 virus-related deaths a single-day increase of eight.

Palm Beach County had 143,471 cases and 2,770 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,916 cases and 49 deaths.

