Florida Adds Over 5,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 83 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,500 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 80.
The 5,571 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,184,354 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 83 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 34,616. An additional 678 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, a one-day increase of two. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.26% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, below Tuesday's 6.86% rate.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.91%, below Tuesday's 8.76% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 474,069 cases on Wedesday, an increase of 1,128 since Tuesday, along with a total of 6,059 COVID-related deaths, one more than was reported Tuesday.
In Broward County, there were 230,312 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 671, along with 2,813 virus-related deaths, 21 more than Tuesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 139,846 cases and 2,732 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,778 cases and 50 deaths.