Florida Adds Over 5,800 New Covid Cases, 52 More Virus-Related Deaths Wednesday

Florida added more than 5,800 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state confirmed 52 additional virus-related deaths.

The 5,838 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 858,012, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 52 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,300 Wednesday. Another 212 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.82% in Wednesday's report, a decrease from Tuesday's reported rate of 8.34%, which was the highest it's been since Aug. 12.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.14% in Wednesday's report, a slight drop from Tuesday's 9.64% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 195,991 cases Wednesday, an increase of about 718 since Tuesday, along with 3,693 COVID-related deaths, three more than in Tuesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 92,148 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 444, along with 1,564 virus-related deaths, four more than in Tuesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 56,509 cases and 1,614 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 2,646 cases and 25 deaths.