coronavirus

Florida Adds Over 5,800 New Covid Cases, 52 More Virus-Related Deaths Wednesday

The 5,838 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 858,012, according to the daily report from the state's department of health

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida added more than 5,800 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state confirmed 52 additional virus-related deaths.

The 5,838 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 858,012, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

stocks Nov 10

Asian Shares Mostly Higher as Focus Shifts to Virus Recovery

Thanksgiving Nov 10

Experts Say No Need to Cancel Thanksgiving, But Play It Safe

With 52 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,300 Wednesday. Another 212 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.82% in Wednesday's report, a decrease from Tuesday's reported rate of 8.34%, which was the highest it's been since Aug. 12.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.14% in Wednesday's report, a slight drop from Tuesday's 9.64% rate.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 195,991 cases Wednesday, an increase of about 718 since Tuesday, along with 3,693 COVID-related deaths, three more than in Tuesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 92,148 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 444, along with 1,564 virus-related deaths, four more than in Tuesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 56,509 cases and 1,614 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 2,646 cases and 25 deaths.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us