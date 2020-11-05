Florida Adds Over 6,200 New Covid Cases, 39 More Virus-Related Deaths Thursday

Florida added more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state confirmed 39 more virus-related deaths.

The 6,257 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 827,380, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 39 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 16,961 Thursday. Another 209 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was down to 6.20% in Thursday's report, after two straight days above 7%.

The positivity rate for all cases in Thursday's report was 7.35%, nearly 2 percentage points below Wednesday's rate of 9.32%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 190,728 cases Thursday, an increase of about 1,400 since Wednesday, along with 3,670 COVID-related deaths, the same number in Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 89,184 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 800, along with 1,542 virus-related deaths, eight more than in Wednesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 54,260 cases and 1,606 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 2,477 cases and 25 deaths.