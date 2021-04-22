Florida Adds Over 6,600 New Covid Cases, Reports 80 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 6,600 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 80.
The 6,684 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,191,038 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 80 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 34,696. An additional 682 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, a one-day increase of four. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.19% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the fourth day in a row it has shown a decrease after reaching 8.51% in Sunday's report.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.75%, slightly below Wednesday's 7.92% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 475,231 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,162 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,077 COVID-related deaths, 18 more than were reported Wednesday.
In Broward County, there were 231,050 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 738, along with 2,848 virus-related deaths, 35 more than Wednesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 140,374 cases and 2,738 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,789 cases and 49 deaths.