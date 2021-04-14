Florida Adds Over 6,700 New Covid Cases, Reports 44 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 6,700 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 44.
The 6,772 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,141,686 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 44 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 34,164. An additional 665 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.44% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, after it reached 8.14% on Tuesday.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.94%, after two straight days above 10%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 464,557 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,192 since Tuesday, along with a total of 5,996 COVID-related deaths, three more than were reported Tuesday.
In Broward County, there were 225,352 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 806, along with 2,733 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Tuesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 137,132 cases and 2,704 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,674 cases and 50 deaths.