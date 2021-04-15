Florida Adds Over 6,700 New Covid Cases, Reports 74 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 6,700 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 70.
The 6,762 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,148,448 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 74 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 34,238. An additional 669 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.66% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, down from Wednesday's 7.42% rate
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.90%, more than a percentage point below Wednesday's 8.95% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 466,000 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,443 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,014 COVID-related deaths, 18 more than were reported Wednesday.
In Broward County, there were 226,054 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 702, along with 2,741 virus-related deaths, 8 more than Wednesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 137,552 cases and 2,708 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,695 cases and 50 deaths.