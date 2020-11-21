coronavirus

Broward Surpasses 100,000 Covid Cases as Florida Adds Over 8,000 New Cases Saturday

The 8,409 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 931,827, according to the daily report from the state's department of health

Florida added more than 8,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 40.

The 8,409 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 931,827, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 41 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,930 Saturday. Another 222 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Friday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 213,197 cases Saturday, an increase of 1,940 since Friday, along with 3,753 COVID-related deaths, seven more than in Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 100,288 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 968, along with 1,618 virus-related deaths, three more than in Friday's report.

Palm Beach County had 61,305 cases and 1,648 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 3,093 cases and 26 deaths.

