coronavirus

Florida Adds Over 8,300 New Covid Cases, 97 More Virus-Related Deaths Wednesday

The 8,376 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 961,676, according to the daily report from the state's department of health

By NBC 6 and Tony Pipitone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida added more than 8,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 97.

The 8,376 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 961,676, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus Nov 20

California Gives Tesla ‘Essential Workforce' Exemption From New Covid-19 Health Orders

coronavirus Nov 20

GOP Senator in Pfizer Trial Urges Trust in Covid Vaccines: ‘This Is How We Bring an End to This Pandemic'

With 97 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,254 Wednesday. Another 228 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Tuesday's report.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are coronavirus-related. Because of delays in confirming the deaths, most of them are recorded a week or longer after they occurred.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.10% in Wednesday's report, a slight decrease from Tuesday's 7.47%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.94% in Wednesday's report.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 220,414 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,120 since Tuesday, along with 3,792 COVID-related deaths, 3 more than in Tuesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 103,440 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 802, along with 1,638 virus-related deaths, eight more than in Tuesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 63,146 cases and 1,670 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 3,204 cases and 27 deaths.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us