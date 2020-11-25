Florida Adds Over 8,300 New Covid Cases, 97 More Virus-Related Deaths Wednesday

Florida added more than 8,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 97.

The 8,376 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 961,676, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 97 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,254 Wednesday. Another 228 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Tuesday's report.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are coronavirus-related. Because of delays in confirming the deaths, most of them are recorded a week or longer after they occurred.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.10% in Wednesday's report, a slight decrease from Tuesday's 7.47%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.94% in Wednesday's report.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 220,414 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,120 since Tuesday, along with 3,792 COVID-related deaths, 3 more than in Tuesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 103,440 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 802, along with 1,638 virus-related deaths, eight more than in Tuesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 63,146 cases and 1,670 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 3,204 cases and 27 deaths.