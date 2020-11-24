Florida Adds Over 8,500 New Covid Cases, 72 More Virus-Related Deaths Tuesday

Florida added more than 8,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 70.

The 8,555 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 953,300, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 72 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,157 Tuesday. Another 226 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Monday's report.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are coronavirus-related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.47% in Tuesday's report, a slight increase from Monday's 7.02%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.20% in Tuesday's report, snapping a fifth stretch where it stayed below 9%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 218,294 cases Tuesday, an increase of 1,852 since Monday, along with 3,789 COVID-related deaths, 7 more than in Monday's report.

In Broward County, there were 102,638 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 891, along with 1,630 virus-related deaths, one more than in Monday's report.

Palm Beach County had 62,697 cases and 1,663 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 3,157 cases and 27 deaths.