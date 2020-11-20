Florida Adds Over 9,000 New Covid Cases, 79 More Virus-Related Deaths Friday

Florida added more than 9,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 80.

The 9,085 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 923,418, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 79 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,889 Friday. Another 221 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Thursday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.64% in Friday's report, a slight decrease from Thursday's 7.56%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.97% in Thursday's report, the second time it's been below 9% since Nov. 11.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 211,257 cases Friday, an increase of 2,091 since Thursday, along with 3,746 COVID-related deaths, eight more than in Thursday's report.

In Broward County, there were 99,320 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 943, along with 1,615 virus-related deaths, four more than in Thursday's report.

Palm Beach County had 60,729 cases and 1,647 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 3,064 cases and 25 deaths.