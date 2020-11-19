Florida Adds Over 9,000 New Covid Cases, 81 More Virus-Related Deaths Thursday

Florida added more than 9,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 80.

The 9,085 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 914,333, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 79 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,810 Thursday. Another 220 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than were in Wednesday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.58% in Thursday's report, after two straight days above 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.91% in Thursday's report, the first time it's been below 9% since Nov. 11.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 209,166 cases Thursday, an increase of 1,945 since Wednesday, along with 3,738 COVID-related deaths, seven more than in Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 98,377 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 900, along with 1,611 virus-related deaths, three more than in Wednesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 60,219 cases and 1,644 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 2,965 cases and 25 deaths.