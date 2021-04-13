Florida Adds Over 9,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 64 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 9,000 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 64.

The 9,068 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,134,914 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. The large amount of positive cases come a day after the state reported just 1,613 new cases.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 64 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 34,120. An additional 664 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.16% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Monday's reported 7.98% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.44%, just above Monday's 10.43% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 463,365 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 2,324 since Monday, along with a total of 5,993 COVID-related deaths, 13 more than were reported Monday.

In Broward County, there were 224,546 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,190, along with 2,723 virus-related deaths, two more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 136,675 cases and 2,701 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,662 cases and 50 deaths.