Florida AG pushes back on Miami proposal to move elections to even years, limit terms

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Wednesday warned Miami's city government to stand down and not change the way elections work for commissioners and mayors.

Miami commissioners on June 17 voted to move elections to even years to be aligned with presidential or gubernatorial races and also to impose lifetime term limits.

Damian Pardo is pushing the measure and insists voter turnout would spike from the current approximate 10% into the 60 to 70% range.

Uthmeier released the following statement:

“The state will not tolerate such an unconstitutional deviation. You should immediately cease the process of enacting the ordinance to move the date of municipal elections and change the terms of office for elected officials."

Commissioner Mike Gabela requested the attorney general’s guidance, specifically on elected officials serving an extra year.

"The voter did not vote for that and at the end of the day, it just does not look good," Gabela said. "I think the voter is the one that has the last word on this, the electorate and I think should be their choice, and I have no problem if they want to put this to a referendum."

NBC6 political analyst Alex Penelas said local elected officials bucking the state and the DeSantis administration comes with a risk.

"The very clear risk right now for any official who proceeds in voting in favor of this proposal, to delay the election, is suspension from office, and that may be just enough to prevent this from passing," Penelas said.

If the commission votes in favor, November’s upcoming elections would be delayed until the next year. All commissioners would then enjoy an additional year in office.

The matter passed on its first reading and the second and final vote is set for Wednesday.

Commissioner Gabela and newly elected Commissioner Ralph Rosado voted against this item, while the other three commissioners voted in favor.