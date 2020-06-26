Florida Again Sets Daily Record for New Coronavirus Cases With Nearly 9,000

What to Know Florida reported more than 8,900 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a new daily record

The previous daily record, set Wednesday, saw 5,506 new cases

Florida now has nearly 123,000 COVID-19 cases, including 33,000 in the past 7 days

Florida once again shattered its daily record for new coronavirus cases Friday with more than 8,900 confirmed, pushing the state's total to nearly 123,000 as cases continued to rise rapidly in the state.

The 8,942 new COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 122,960, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Friday's total comes two days after the state had set its daily record for new cases, with 5,506.

The state has seen a huge increase in cases in the past seven days, with more than 33,200 confirmed in that span of time.

The percent positivity for the cases reported Friday was 13.05%. On Thursday it was 8.72%, well below Wednesday's rate of 15.85%, the highest in the past two weeks.

Statewide, more than 1,770,000 people have been tested for COVID-19. More than 13,900 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Another 39 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Friday, bringing the state's total to 3,366. The state reported 46 new deaths Thursday and 44 new deaths Wednesday.

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would not commit on when the state would begin the next phase of its reopening.

"Well, we are where we are. I mean, I'm not taking, I didn't say we're gonna go on to the next phase," DeSantis told reporters during a news conference at a Tampa high school. "You know, we've done a step by step approach. And it was an approach that's been reflective of the unique situation of each area."

DeSantis said many of the positive tests are in asymptomatic people, and the infections are being found as a result of mass testing. He added that many of the new cases are in younger, healthier people.

People can avoid spreading the virus by wearing masks, he said, along with avoiding big crowds and not being within close quarters with lots of other people indoors.

