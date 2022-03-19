Florida AIDS Walk, Music Festival Takes Place Saturday in Fort Lauderdale

Thousands of people are expected to lace up their sneakers and take part in the annual Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The 5K walk begins at 10 a.m. with the live concert to follow, including performances from platinum recording artist Deborah Cox and Jessie J.

Proceeds raised from the walk and festival will go to local AIDS service organizations who fight to end the epidemic in their communities every day.

For more information on the event and how to sign up, click on this link.

