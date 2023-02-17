Florida Allocates $200M to Combat State's Opioid Crisis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state's effort to fight the opioid crisis will expand to five more counties.

More than $200 million will be allocated to expand Florida's Coordinated Opioid Recovery network, which currently operates in 12 counties.

The state will also establish an Office of Opioid Recovery, as required by the terms of that settlement. New anti-opioid campaign videos will also be distributed to school districts across the state.

Florida is treating substance abuse:

- $26.8 Million to expand the CORE Network

- $10.2 Million to establish the Office of Opioid Recovery

- $39.4 Million for Prevention

- $92.5 Million for Treatment

- $25.3 Million for Recovery & Peer Support

- $11.3 Million for New Database pic.twitter.com/JdfDMVZaDF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 17, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Additionally, the state is investing in life-saving drug overdose reversal medicine, like Narcan.

"We're going to be able to distribute an additional 186,000 kits to various communities, local health departments, law enforcement emergency responders throughout the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

The funds come from the massive opioid crisis settlement agreement that was reached with four major drug companies in 2021.

"We're at an inflection point in our society, like we were back in the '60s, where we said enough is enough," said Florida's Deputy Secretary of Health Dr. Kenneth Schepple. "We need a system of care… a coordinated system of care."

The state is also planning to implement five on-demand mobile treatment units that will travel to rural areas of the state.

Florida’s Department of Health said since 2015, fentanyl-related deaths have increased by nearly 800%.