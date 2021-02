An Amber Alert was issued in Florida Tuesday after an SUV was stolen with a 1-year-old girl inside.

The alert was issued for Tinnley West, who was inside a Volkswagen SUV that was stolen around 3 p.m. in Valrico in Hillsborough County.

PLEASE SHARE: HCSO is searching for a stolen 2018 Volkswagen SUV, silver in color, with a one-year-old child inside. Vehicle was last seen just before 3 p.m. on the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico in a residential neighborhood. FL Tag WBR587#RETWEET #teamHCSO pic.twitter.com/ETGBVy51SA — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 16, 2021

The child was in the backseat of the vehicle and was wearing a yellow shirt with a white rainbow, tan pants with rainbows and one sandal.

The silver SUV has Florida tag WBR587.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.