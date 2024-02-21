Amber Alert

Florida Amber Alert issued for 8-month old baby girl missing from Davie

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for an 8-month old baby girl that was last seen in Davie on Tuesday, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Amelia Martinez Wednesday after she was last seen in the 4900th block of SW 148th Avenue.

The baby is 1' tall, 35 lbs., with brown hair & brown eyes.

Officials said the child was last seen with the father after being picked up at Little Hands On Learning Academy in Davie.

Police are currently in contact with the father. Recently, both parents had their parental rights terminated.

Officials said she may be in the company of her mother, 34-year-old Arys Martinez, and may be traveling in an unknown car.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts are urged to contact the FDLE or the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

