Florida among states with the least student debt: Report

Florida proved to be one of the places with the least amount of student debt, ranking 41 out of 51.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many Americans struggle with managing their student debt. At the end of 2024's second quarter, there were nearly $1.62 trillion in outstanding college-loan balances, according to the Department of Education.

Some states have residents with more debt than others, so WalletHub researchers decided to look into exactly where people struggle the most and least.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 12 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities, according to WalletHub.

States with most student debt

Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Student-Loan Indebtedness Rank Grant & Student Work Opportunities Rank 
1Mississippi66.42111
2Pennsylvania61.25321
3Delaware60.85418
4West Virginia60.0075
5South Carolina58.28625
6New Hampshire58.26245
7South Dakota58.04543
8New Jersey56.47833
9Ohio55.42922
10Kentucky55.33142

States with least student debt

41Florida35.984124
42Nevada34.66451
43Oregon34.024410
44Colorado33.924232
45Wyoming32.874334
46Alaska31.954616
47New Mexico29.764731
48California27.705019
49Washington26.924935
50Hawaii26.694839
51Utah20.335112

For anyone with student debt and looking to take out a loan, WalletHub analysts suggest using a Student Loan Calculator to determine an affordable monthly payment and payoff timeline.

“College keeps getting progressively more expensive, and so does borrowing money to attend. Federal student loan interest rates are rising to a 12-year high for the upcoming academic year, so it’s important to plan carefully when borrowing," Cassandra Happe said.

"In addition to attending college in a less expensive state and pursuing other avenues of funding like financial aid and grants, students should also carefully calculate how much they can afford to borrow before taking out a loan.”

