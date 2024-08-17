Florida among states with the least student debt: Report

Many Americans struggle with managing their student debt. At the end of 2024's second quarter, there were nearly $1.62 trillion in outstanding college-loan balances, according to the Department of Education.

Some states have residents with more debt than others, so WalletHub researchers decided to look into exactly where people struggle the most and least.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 12 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities, according to WalletHub.

Florida proved to be one of the places with the least amount of student debt, ranking 41 out of 51.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

States with most student debt

Overall Rank* State Total Score Student-Loan Indebtedness Rank Grant & Student Work Opportunities Rank 1 Mississippi 66.42 1 11 2 Pennsylvania 61.25 3 21 3 Delaware 60.85 4 18 4 West Virginia 60.00 7 5 5 South Carolina 58.28 6 25 6 New Hampshire 58.26 2 45 7 South Dakota 58.04 5 43 8 New Jersey 56.47 8 33 9 Ohio 55.42 9 22 10 Kentucky 55.33 14 2

States with least student debt

41 Florida 35.98 41 24 42 Nevada 34.66 45 1 43 Oregon 34.02 44 10 44 Colorado 33.92 42 32 45 Wyoming 32.87 43 34 46 Alaska 31.95 46 16 47 New Mexico 29.76 47 31 48 California 27.70 50 19 49 Washington 26.92 49 35 50 Hawaii 26.69 48 39 51 Utah 20.33 51 12

For anyone with student debt and looking to take out a loan, WalletHub analysts suggest using a Student Loan Calculator to determine an affordable monthly payment and payoff timeline.

“College keeps getting progressively more expensive, and so does borrowing money to attend. Federal student loan interest rates are rising to a 12-year high for the upcoming academic year, so it’s important to plan carefully when borrowing," Cassandra Happe said.

"In addition to attending college in a less expensive state and pursuing other avenues of funding like financial aid and grants, students should also carefully calculate how much they can afford to borrow before taking out a loan.”