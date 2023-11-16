Florida attorney accused of shooting, killing his father found dead in Palm Beach jail cell

A Florida lawyer was accused of shooting and killing his father this year was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday morning, the suspect's attorney and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Brandon Labiner of Boca Raton, 34, was facing a charge of first-degree murder earlier this year, but was found dead by suicide Wednesday, the suspect's lawyer Val Rodriguez told NBC6 affiliate WPTV.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera, Labiner died by apparent suicide by hanging himself in the jail.

Labiner had been indicted on Oct. 5 and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in the death of his father, 68-year-old Paul Labiner.

He had also been ordered to be held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail. Labiner pleaded guilty on July 5 and a status check before a circuit court judge was scheduled for Nov. 28 in West Palm Beach.

Although Boca Raton police cited Marsy's Law and withheld the name of the suspect and victim, a probable cause affidavit revealed that a man's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the parking garage of an office building in Boca Raton.

This was the same building where Paul Labiner once worked.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds -- one to his head and upper chest and two to his lower body.

According to WPTV, police said they found five spent .9mm shell casings near the victim's body, three live bullets were found near the entrance to the walkway and one bullet was found in a parking garage trash can.

On April 18, Labiner had his law license suspended after he was accused of stealing nearly $450,000 from his mother's trust fund. His father initiated the bar complaint.

According to the affidavit obtained by WPTV, surveillance video showed the suspect riding a bike to and from the office parking garage Saturday around the time of the apparent shooting.

Police said the suspect could be seen pulling what appears to be a gun out of a drawstring backpack and pacing around the parking garage before moving his bicycle out of the frame and hid by a walkway where the victim was later found.

A little while later, a man believed to be the victim is seen entering the parking garage. An altercation broke out between them and then they moved out of the camera's view.

According to WPTV, police said the video shows the suspect "holding his right hand out and in a downward motion towards where the decedent was found."

Once the suspect was identified, police tracked him down to an office building at 900 N. Federal Highway.

During a search of the suspect's office, detectives said they found a bicycle that matched the description of the one seen in the surveillance video.

Officials said they also found a drawstring backpack, a .9mm gun box, a .9mm magazine, multiple boxes of ammunition, a lighter a gas can, and a burnt trash can that had gloves, a face mask and a garbage bag with clothes in it.