Florida attorney general urges users to delete 23andMe data following bankruptcy

As fears revolve around DNA data after popular genetic testing company 23andMe announced its bankruptcy, Florida's attorney general issued a warning to its users.

James Uthmeier on Monday urged users of 23andMe to delete their accounts and request the destruction of their test samples.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Consumer privacy is paramount, especially when it concerns an individual’s DNA," Uthmeier said in a press release. "Floridians are right to be concerned about where their information is held. We are offering tips to Floridians who wish to proactively protect their data by requesting the destruction of their test sample and deleting their accounts amid 23andMe’s bankruptcy."

Following 23andMe's bankruptcy announcement, the company said it will continue to operate its business normally as the sales process continues and it will not change how its user's data will be stored.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The company's founder, Anne Wojcicki, announced that she will be stepping down as CEO.

How to delete 23andMe account

Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the "Settings" section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled "23andMe Data" at the bottom of the page. Click "View" next to "23andMe Data." Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the "Delete Data" section. Click "Permanently Delete Data." Confirm your request: You'll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

How to destroy your 23andMe test sample

For users who opted to have their saliva sample and DNA stored but want to change that, they must go to their account settings page under "Preferences."

How to revoke permission for genetic data to be used for research

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page under "Research and Product Consents."

Uthmeier is also letting Floridians know they have rights to control their data under Florida's Digital Bill of Rights.