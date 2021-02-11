Florida Attorney General Warns About Romance Scams Ahead of Valentine's Day

Florida's Attorney General is sharing a strong warning for those who are looking for love online.

“This weekend is Valentine’s Day, a day for flowers, chocolates, and sadly, scams,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody in a pre-produced PSA released ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

“Fraudsters try to seduce targets with flattery and attention to get to unsuspecting victim’s wallets through their hearts.”

The pandemic has made it even harder for many to meet people in person.

If you are online dating, Moody provided these tips:

Ask detailed questions

Ask friends and family for their opinion

Do a reverse image search

Never establish a joint bank account or give access to your accounts to a new sweetheart

Tom Ernsting has been trying to spread awareness about these romance scams.

“I started feeling like I had a responsibility to try to help,” said Ernsting, who first shared his story with SocialCatfish.com.

The Naples-based model hasn’t fallen for a scam himself, but he hears the heartbreaking stories constantly.

“100 percent of the messages I get are, are you in Seattle? Are you in Bermuda? Are you in Scandinavia? No. It’s not me," he said.

He says scammers have been stealing his image and tricking mostly women who are online looking for love.

In many cases, the scammers have stolen thousands of dollars from them.

He says one story really stands out.

“This gentleman was so heartbroken," Ernsting said. "His wife had fallen in love with my image and had given away $150,000 of their retirement fund to support this scammer’s daughter who was in the hospital and needed an operation.”

We found multiple fake accounts on Instagram all using Ernsting's photo.

“That’s a small slice of all the fake accounts," he said, adding the photos are all over dating apps, too.

While he’s constantly working to remove the fake accounts, he’s also trying to educate. He says often victims don’t like to talk about it.

“They’re embarrassed and they want it to just go away,” Ernsting said.

Under Instagram’s Privacy and Safety page, the social media platform does encourage people to report fake accounts and says it takes safety very seriously.