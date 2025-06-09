Florida attorney general warns Broward Sheriff he must help ICE enforce immigration

Florida's attorney general is warning the Broward Sheriff that his job could be on the line if he doesn't help federal authorities enforce immigration laws, following comments made by the county's top cop last week.

Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to Sheriff Gregory Tony on Monday, telling him he's required under Florida statute to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Today, I sent a letter to @browardsheriff Tony reminding him of his obligation under Florida’s new immigration law.



The requirement to support ICE and enforce federal immigration law is not an option; it’s a duty under Florida statute. Those who flout the law will be held… pic.twitter.com/bc6nvrlfTD — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 9, 2025

The letter came after Tony made comments at a June 3 Broward County Commission meeting in which he said immigration wasn't his priority.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We have other priorities in this community that I'm focused on, and immigration is not one of them. Not to dismiss the importance of that, but we have had case after case just a few months ago to speak about why it's important for us as law enforcement practitioners to focus on the criminal components, not administrative components when it comes to immigration," Tony said. "I don't care what country you're from, if you commit a crime in this country or commit a crime in this county, I'm coming for you. But what I refuse to do is take this notion that we need to be knocking on doors or arresting children or going into daycare centers or restaurants and taking and snatching people off these streets who have been paying taxes and contributing to this society in some positive form regardless of if they're a U.S. citizen or not. It's not within our purview, it's not within our responsibility and I won't participate in it. This is something that has alarmed this community repeatedly and I've been crystal clear and I have not wavered in my stance in the last six years and I won't."

Uthmeier said he was writing to "seek clarity on several problematic remarks" Tony made at the meeting.

"I would hope your statements were mere political posturing, but if not, your expressed positions would constitute a failure of your statutory obligation to utilize 'best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law,'" Uthmeier wrote. "Your statements to the contrary suggest you misunderstand or intend to flout these requirements under Florida law."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made cooperating with immigration enforcement a priority since President Donald Trump returned to the White House this year.

All 67 counties in the state, including Broward and Miami-Dade, have entered into agreements with ICE under the 287(g) program, which allows trained officers to enforce certain federal immigration laws.

In his letter, Uthmeier mention BSO has two 287(g) agreements with ICE, and mentioned criminal cases in Broward involving non-citizens.

"Given these realities, it is unclear to me why 'immigration' wouldn't be one of your priorities," Uthmeier wrote. "I request that you immediately clarify your remarks to affirm that your policy and intention is to fulfill your obligations."

Tony, a Democrat, was appointed sheriff in 2019 by Gov. Ron DeSantis after predecessor Scott Israel's alleged mishandling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February of 2018. He was re-elected last year.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is the largest in Florida, with 5,800 employees, including more than 2,700 certified deputies and more than 700 fire rescue professionals. The department has an annual operating budget of nearly $1 billion.

Uthmeier finished his letter with a warning that not assisting could lead to Tony being held in contempt or possibly removed by the governor.

"My office will use every tool available to ensure local officials obey Florida law and protect public safety," he wrote.