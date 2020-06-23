coronavirus

Florida Bar's License Suspended After 41 Workers and Patrons Test Positive for COVID-19

At least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at the The Knight's Pub, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation said

A hospital staff member holds a coronavirus testing swab during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 4, 2020.
Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A popular bar in central Florida where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus had its alcohol license suspended after a state inspector found patrons weren't socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus' spread.

At least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at the The Knight's Pub, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation said late Monday in a statement.

But the number of cases linked to the bar could be much higher. Dr. Raul Pino, a state health officer in Orlando, said Monday, without naming the establishment, that a bar near the University of Central Florida campus had been linked to 152 coronavirus cases.

The license suspension comes as Florida's caseload surpassed the 100,000-person mark and scores of bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.

AP

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
