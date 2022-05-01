Florida-based Tropicana Introducing Cereal Specifically Made for Orange Juice

Just in time for National Orange Juice Day on Wednesday, May 4th, Bradenton, Florida-based Tropicana is introducing a new breakfast product that may make some people cheer and some people gag.

Saying it will create an “unforgettable breakfast experience,” the company is introducing Tropicana Crunch, a honey almond breakfast cereal specifically made so that orange juice is used instead of milk.

“Some call it weird. Some call it breakfast. We . . . didn't even know it was a thing,” the company said in a release on their website.

The cereal box features a smiling orange holding a spoon and orange juice being poured into a bowl of almond cereal. Each box also comes with a paper straw.

“Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it,” Tropicana said. “It may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!).”

Tropicana has not announced if the cereal’s release is temporary or full-time.