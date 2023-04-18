Florida Begins Assessing Businesses Damaged by Historic Flooding

Florida sent officials Tuesday to assess the damage to the many businesses that were hit hard during last week's historic flooding and start the process of providing assistance.

Businesses along Southwest 21st Terrace next to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale are trying to get back on their feet after the flooding wiped many of their supplies and inventory out.

“Even though they are packaged, they are still holding water. You can see the moisture in them,” MEGAWATTAGE CEO David Welch explained as he showed NBC6 the damage.

For power generator rental company MEGAWATTAGE, this storm is ironic.

“We’re here to help when the power goes out," Welch said. "We fire them up, get them powered up, and here we are sitting here trying to take care of our own devastation."

Surveillance video from the business shows the rain coming down and the water rising a few feet in a matter of minutes. The total cost of the storm is still being calculated.

“I think right now just in filters alone, we have about $350,000 to $400,000 in equipment that’s been damaged, and we haven’t touched any of the electrical equipment, so it’s going to be quite the storm,” Welch said.

Multiple businesses in this industrial area are in the same situation, including next door at All Points Boats.

“Basically everything that was left outside our building was underwater,” said owner Nate Goodwin.

“(The customer) had just brought (the boat) in the day of the storm get our assets protected and get our guys back to work,” Goodwin said.

For Goodwin, that’s the main concern: keeping his more than 60 employees working and paid.

“If we can’t work, they don’t have jobs. It’s a tough time for us right now,” he said.

Right now, state officials are meeting with businesses to assess the damage and then connect them with resources. State officials told NBC6 that no-interest loans will be offered, but right now business owners are being asked to fill out a survey online, which will help determine their needs.

You can also visit a temporary site with business resources at 216 NW 22nd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. The site will be open through Saturday.