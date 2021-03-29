Florida Begins Vaccine Eligibility Rollout for Ages 40 and Older Monday

Adult residents across the state of Florida will be one step closer to being fully eligible to get the sought after COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Residents ages 40 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine at all locations in the Sunshine State before all residents 18 and older will be eligible starting April 5th, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last Thursday.

“We have now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said in a video released by his office. “And we are ready to take this step.”

Floridians ages 16 and older will be eligible starting April 5th as well, but anyone ages 16 and 17 will need signed permission from their parents or guardians.

DeSantis said more than 400 Walgreens locations would begin providing the vaccines, adding to the over 700 Publix locations, 150 CVS locations and 125 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the state.

“We have made great progress and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot, can get a shot,” DeSantis said, adding no state mandate would be placed requiring a vaccine.

Florida is set to receive its largest dose of vaccines this week, with nearly 700,000 expected according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Included in that increase is 122,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, up 24,000 doses from last week.

