Florida Blue Waives All Costs for Administration of Covid Vaccine to Insurance Holders

Copays, deductibles and coinsurance will be waived for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine for members of Florida Blue, the health insurance company announced Friday.

"The vaccine will be available at $0 cost share to members with employer health plans, individual plans and Medicare Advantage plans," a press release stated.

Florida Blue's vaccine coverage currently includes the one developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, and the Moderna vaccine will also be covered once it receives emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Nursing homes and hospital centers received the Florida's first batch of vaccines this week. Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is awaiting additional shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, and could start receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine as soon as next week pending authorization.

He has emphasized that his top priority is to use early shipments of the vaccines to protect health care workers, who have been on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic, along with residents and employees of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“With the FDA’s emergency use authorization of new COVID-19 vaccines, it’s critical that we get broad vaccination across the state as soon as possible to help protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Pat Geraghty, Florida Blue president and CEO, in a statement.

“Florida Blue is committed to supporting our members in obtaining the vaccine quickly and conveniently when it becomes available. We will not allow cost to be an obstacle to our members receiving the potentially lifesaving COVID-19 vaccination.”