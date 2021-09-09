Jacksonville

Florida Boy, 2, Recovering From Gunshot Wound

Getty Images

A 2-year-old boy was recovering Thursday morning after he was shot at his home in Jacksonville, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting happened after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officials said they're not sure how the boy got shot. News outlets reported that his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Everyone at the home was cooperating with the investigation, officials said. There was no word on whether anyone at the home will be charged in connection with the shooting.

Local

Broward County 3 hours ago

Counterfeit Checks, Credit Cards, Guns Seized in Lauderdale Lakes Fraud Ring Bust: BSO

News You Should Know 8 hours ago

6 to Know: Miami Police Chief Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Comments

The child's name was not released.

An investigation is continuing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JacksonvilleFlorida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us