Florida burglary suspect with ‘devil-style' horn tattoos on head arrested: Sheriff

Jonathan Richards, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges including attempted occupied burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and a sex offender registration violation, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

A man with "devil-style" horn tattoos on his head has been arrested in connection with suspected burglaries in Florida, authorities said.

Jonathan Richards, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges including attempted occupied burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and a sex offender registration violation, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies had responded to an apartment complex in Jensen Beach after a homeowner reported seeing a man with horns tattooed on his face carrying large bags and going door-to-door, the sheriff's office said.

Security cameras captured the man carrying the bags, which detectives believe may have been full of stolen merchandise.

Deputies responded and found Richards walking in the area and took him into custody.

Jonathan Richards has "devil-style" horns tattooed on his head, authorities said.
The two large bags haven't been recovered, officials said.

Richards, who told deputies he's from Alabama but is transient, is a sex offender, officials said. He also had an extensive criminal history in other states for crimes including carjacking, burglary, battery with serious bodily harm and drug possession, officials said.

