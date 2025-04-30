Florida ‘Candyman' who tried to hide drugs in body busted in ‘Operation Tooth Fairy'

A Florida woman known as the "Candyman" tried to hide drugs in her body as she was busted in a major narcotics operation, authorities said.

Two people were arrested during "Operation Tooth Fairy," including 41-year-old Julianne C. Perez and 28-year-old Dillon James Clark, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

During the operation, the pair was identified as major distributors of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives found Perez had a "steady customer base" with people often seen waiting outside her home to make purchases.

Perez, known as "Candyman" to users, would package fentanyl in small folds resembling candy wrappers, often dyeing the narcotics in bright colors to further disguise them, authorities said.

Laboratory testing confirmed the drugs actually contained xylazine and para-fluorofentanyl, substances authorities said are even more lethal than fentanyl itself.

Authorities said Perez was aware of the danger her drugs posed, and admitted they were strong enough to kill.

When authorities executed a search warrant, Perez tried to "hide narcotics in her private areas in an effort to avoid detection," the sheriff's office said.

Despite her efforts, trafficking amounts of drugs were recovered, including 278.6 grams of fentanyl, 83.2 grams of cocaine, 136.4 grams of methamphetamines, and 42 oxycodone pills, officials said.

Perez was medically cleared before she was booked into jail.