Florida Child Stabs Younger Sister With Knife: Police

When asked why he did it, he told police detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago

A 9-year-old boy was taken into custody after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a kitchen knife because he said he wanted her die, authorities in Florida said.

The Ocala Police Department said the boy stabbed his sister in the back on Monday. When asked why he did it, he told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago, according to detectives.

The Ocala Star Banner reports that the girl was alert and responsive before she was taken to a hospital.

The children's mother told detectives she had left their apartment briefly to pick up the mail and get some candy for the children from a neighbor. When she returned, she found the boy stabbing his sister in a bedroom, according to detectives.

