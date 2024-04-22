Florida City man shot girlfriend to death inside car before video calling her estranged husband: Police

A man shot and killed his girlfriend inside a car on Saturday and video called her estranged husband, before driving to the Florida City police station to turn himself in -- all while her body was still in the car, police said.

Alexander Roque was booked into jail and faces second-degree murder charges, according to online jail records.

Roque allegedly shot his girlfriend inside a white Hyundai Tucson on Saturday night before driving to the police station along West Palm Drive.

He reportedly surrendered to officers and told them that the body was inside the vehicle along with the firearm he shot her with, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Officers say they found the victim in the front passenger seat of the vehicle along with a revolver on the driver's side floorboard.

During an initial investigation, police contacted a witness, identified as the victim's estranged husband.

The estranged husband told detectives that Roque sent him a picture of the victim's body inside the vehicle, covered in blood. He claims he also received a phone call from Roque, in which he admitted to fatally shooting her, the arrest report stated.

The victim's estranged husband says Roque later video called him through WhatsApp, showing him her lifeless body, which he screen recorded and later gave to investigators, the report continued.

Police say Roque also confessed to his cousin over the phone and sent a similar photo, who then called 911.

Cameras captured Roque being arrested outside of the police department late Saturday night.

Neighbors of Roque expressed shock over the alleged killing and said they did not know Roque’s girlfriend.

Police have not identified the victim. Miami-Dade police are reportedly leading the investigation.