Florida City propane explosion came hours before restaurant's grand opening: Owner

A family has been left devastated after their restaurant in Florida City exploded a few hours before their grand opening.

The incident happened Saturday morning at a strip mall in the 900 block of W. Palm Drive when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said there was a propane gas explosion.

Video taken shortly before the explosion showed Caribbean's Heart restaurant set to open to customers for the first time.

The owner told NBC6 they were putting the finishing touches on the food spot that they'd invested their life savings in when the celebration turned to tragedy.

The explosion left 10 people hospitalized, including an owner and an employee.

"Over 27 MDFR units responded to this incident, which is what we consider an MCI, or an incident with multiple patients," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief of Staff Erika Benitez said.

Luz Tejeda, owner of nearby Diva's Dominican Hair Spa, was also caught in the chaos.

"It felt like a bomb detonated," Tejeda told NBC6 in Spanish. "It was strong but I'm thankful to be alive."

The restaurant's owner said It's lucky no one was killed.

Officials still had the area blocked off on Monday, after the explosion caused a partial roof collapse and the building was deemed unsafe.

The explosion reportedly happened as a gas company was setting up cooking equipment, though officials haven't released the official cause.