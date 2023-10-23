This Florida college was ranked the most affordable in the U.S. — See what other schools made the list

The University of Florida was ranked No. 1 as the most affordable college in the United States in 2023-24, according to a study by Research.com.

Eighty-eight colleges were ranked in the study, with four in Florida making the list among the most affordable. The study factors in financial aid, acceptance rates, average test scores and graduation rates.

Click here for the full list.

Tuition and fees at the University of Florida — a public university in Gainesville — cost $8,285 per year. Average room and board charges are $10,950, and books and supplies cost $810 — adding up to an average total yearly cost of $20,045.

UF was also ranked No. 2 among the best colleges in Florida and the most popular colleges in the state, and ranked No. 48 overall among the best colleges in the country, according to Research.com.

(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Gainesville, University of Florida, campus entrance with students.

Two other Florida schools ranked among the top five of the most affordable — Florida State University in Tallahassee ranks at No. 2, with the average total cost of one year adding up to $20,058. Tuition and fees cost $7,493 per year, room and board cost $11,565, and books and supplies cost $1,000.

(Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Tallahassee Florida FSU college entrance to school with arch and brick campus.

Ranked at No. 4 is the University of South Florida in Tampa. Its total average cost per year is $20,078, which includes tuition and fees of $6,410, room and board charges of $12,568, and books and supplies costing $1,100.

Getty Images University of South Florida (USF) signage

And ranked at No. 41 is the University of Miami in Coral Gables — it costs an average of $74,778 a year to attend. Average tuition and fees are $57,194, room and board are $16,530, and books and supplies average to $1,054.

UM is also considered the No. 1 best college in Florida for 2023-24, the most popular college in the state, and ranks No. 38 overall among the best colleges in the country.